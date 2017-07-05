Resource center opening for those with unmet needs after hurricane in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Housing Outreach Center in Lumberton will open in just a few days to provide assistance to people that have unmet needs as a result of Hurricane Matthew.

A press release states the center will open July 10 and help connect individuals with agencies and resources to help in the recovery process.

The case managers that will be in the Housing Outreach Center will assist and/or refer individuals with issues such as housing, construction, rental and utility assistance, crisis counseling and educational attainment.

Agencies assisting or providing services out of the Outreach Center include the following:

North Carolina Emergency Management Individual Assistance Division

Disaster Case Managers from Robeson County Disaster Recovery

Robeson County Department of Social Services

City of Lumberton

Lutheran Family Services

Housing Counselors

Crisis Counseling Services

Robeson Community College

The facility will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be located at 301 N. Water Street Lumberton. For more information, call 910-674-2945.