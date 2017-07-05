Resource center opening for those with unmet needs after hurricane in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Housing Outreach Center in Lumberton will open in just a few days to provide assistance to people that have unmet needs as a result of Hurricane Matthew.
A press release states the center will open July 10 and help connect individuals with agencies and resources to help in the recovery process.
The case managers that will be in the Housing Outreach Center will assist and/or refer individuals with issues such as housing, construction, rental and utility assistance, crisis counseling and educational attainment.
Agencies assisting or providing services out of the Outreach Center include the following:
North Carolina Emergency Management Individual Assistance Division
Disaster Case Managers from Robeson County Disaster Recovery
Robeson County Department of Social Services
City of Lumberton
Lutheran Family Services
Housing Counselors
Crisis Counseling Services
Robeson Community College
The facility will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be located at 301 N. Water Street Lumberton. For more information, call 910-674-2945.