Snake to blame for SC power outage that affected thousands

GREENVILLE, S.C. – A snake caused a power outage that knocked out electricity to thousands of Duke Energy customers early Wednesday morning.

Ryan Mosier with Duke Energy said a snake came into contact with equipment at a substation and caused the outage.

Duke Energy reported 4,795 customers were without power in Greenville County around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Most of the outages were concentrated in the city of Greenville and lasted about an hour.

“We work to create barriers to prevent wildlife from coming into contact with equipment, but it is not an uncommon cause for an outage,” Mosier said.