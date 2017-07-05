Snake to blame for SC power outage that affected thousands

By Published: Updated:
Generic image from pixabay.com

GREENVILLE, S.C. – A snake caused a power outage that knocked out electricity to thousands of Duke Energy customers early Wednesday morning.

Ryan Mosier with Duke Energy said a snake came into contact with equipment at a substation and caused the outage.

Duke Energy reported 4,795 customers were without power in Greenville County around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Most of the outages were concentrated in the city of Greenville and lasted about an hour.

“We work to create barriers to prevent wildlife from coming into contact with equipment, but it is not an uncommon cause for an outage,” Mosier said.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s