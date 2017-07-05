1 arrested, 1 wanted in Brunswick County animal cruelty investigation

BOLIVIA, NC (WBTW) – A Brunswick County man was arrested Monday after trying to stop officials from seizing his relative’s dogs in an animal cruelty investigation.

The investigation began in April when animal control officers and deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services began working with the dog’s owner, Tramonte Quintel Hooper, on proper guidelines of care for his two dogs.

The release from the sheriff’s office says the dogs didn’t have proper shelter or access to water and one of the dogs was tethered with a heavy chain.

After several attempts to get the owner to comply, deputies were granted a search warrant Monday to seize the dogs from the home in the 9300 block of Southern Boulevard.

When trying to serve that warrant, Bristol Benjamin Richardson, 67, tried to prevent deputies from taking the dogs.

Richardson was arrested and charged with misdemeanor resist/delay/obstructing and officer.

Richardson was held under a $500 bond and was released that day.

Deputies continue to look for Hooper on two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty.