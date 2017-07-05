Veteran hangs dozens of flags in Murrells Inlet neighborhood

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – When Bob Kaiser moved into the Lakeshore neighborhood in Murrells Inlet, he and his wife noticed there weren’t many American flags hanging up.

“The flag’s important to me,” said Kaiser, who served in the United States Air Force for six years. “It always reminds me of the veterans who gave their lives, those who were wounded and those who became disabled.”

Kaiser started a grassroots campaign to get more flags up in the community. He started by emailing people in the neighborhood to ask if they were interested in flying the flag year-round.

“If you can’t hang it, I’ll hang it for you. It’s my thing,” said Kaiser who has already put up 30 flags in Lakeshore.

“He went on a campaign,” said neighbor, Larry Barker. “So people said, ‘That’s great, that’s a good way to express ourselves.’”

Other neighbors said they enjoy driving down the street and seeing a majority of the homes with flags flying out front.

“It just shows the type of people that’re in this neighborhood. Very generous, very caring and very patriotic,” said Tom Foster.

Kaiser said he wants to make the neighborhood look like the Pentagon.

“Hopefully, before too long, we’ll have a community which will be the patriotic community of Georgetown,” he added.

Other people in the community said it’s the most patriotic neighborhood they’ve seen.

“I’ve talked to other people in other neighborhoods,” said Barker. “And they say, ‘Why didn’t our neighborhood do this?”

Kaiser said even though the July Fourth holiday has passed, he’s not done hanging flags.

“I’ve had people call me to hang more flags up but my supplier’s out right now,” he added.

Once another shipment comes in he will hang more for neighbors who ask. If you or someone you know is interested in having a flag hung up on your home, email News13’s Abbey O’Brien at aobrien@wbtw.com.