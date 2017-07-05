VIDEO: Officers join Slip N’ Slide fun after receiving complaint of party

ASHEVILLE, NC (WFLA) – Two North Carolina police officers responding to a noise complaint Tuesday failed to shut down a slip n’ slide party and joined it instead.

Video shows the Asheville cops taking the plunge on a wet and wild slip n’ slide at a July 4th party.

Some neighbors had called the cops to complain about the slip n’ slide blocking off a portion of the road.

But when police arrived to assess the scene, they did not issue any citations since vehicles could safely get by, and decided to get in on the fun.

At the end of the video, one of the officers can be heard saying, “My butt is wet.”

