2 Dollar Generals broken into in Georgetown County

By Published: Updated:

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County Deputies are investigating two break-ins at Dollar General Stores early Thursday.

According to spokesperson Jason Lesley, people entered a Dollar General on US 17 at Litchfield at 4 a.m. and another location on St. Delights Road at 5 a.m.

“Investigators are hoping that a passing motorist noticed a vehicle or something out of the ordinary at either of the stores that can be used to identify as suspect,” the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102 or anynomous tips can be sent using Text-a-tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s