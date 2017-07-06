2 Dollar Generals broken into in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County Deputies are investigating two break-ins at Dollar General Stores early Thursday.

According to spokesperson Jason Lesley, people entered a Dollar General on US 17 at Litchfield at 4 a.m. and another location on St. Delights Road at 5 a.m.

“Investigators are hoping that a passing motorist noticed a vehicle or something out of the ordinary at either of the stores that can be used to identify as suspect,” the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102 or anynomous tips can be sent using Text-a-tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.