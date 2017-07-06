Blood donors to receive free boxes of Girl Scout cookies at collections in July and August

GEORGETOWN, SC – People who give blood during the next three collection drives hosted by Tidelands Health will receive a free box of Girl Scout cookies.

The blood drives are scheduled as follows:

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, 4070 Highway 17 Bypass South in Murrells Inlet, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, July 14. Appointments can be made by calling 843-652-1144 or by going online to www.redcross.org. The blood collection will take place in the Tidelands Health Conference Center on Riverwood Drive across from the hospital and in the hospital’s first-floor classroom.

Willbrook Service Center, 160 Willbrook Boulevard in Pawleys Island, from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30pm on Tuesday, July 25. Appointments can be made by calling 843-652-8200 or via www.redcross.org.

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, 606 Black River Road in Georgetown, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. Appointments can be made by calling 843-527-7173 or through www.redcross.org.

Appointments will take priority at each of the blood drives, but walk-ins are welcome.

In addition to having a valid ID, blood donors must be healthy, be at least 17 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.