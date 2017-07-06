Closure, detour announced for part of SC 51 in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Thursday that all lanes of the southern section of SC 51 in Florence County will be closed and traffic temporarily detoured beginning on July 10.

The SC 51 road section to be closed is a five mile section from Bass Road to US 378. The road closure is required to complete box culvert placement work. The road section is expected to reopen to traffic on August 16, 2017, weather permitting.

During the closure from July 10, 2017 through August 16, 2017, motorists are urged to use Big Swamp Road and US 378. If traveling on SC 51 northbound from Kingsburg, continue onto US 378 and turn right onto Big Swamp Road, right onto Bass Road, and then left onto SC 51 to continue on SC 51 northbound. If traveling southbound on SC 51, turn right onto Bass Road, left on Big Swamp Rd, and then left onto US 378 towards Kingsburg to continue traveling on SC 51 southbound. Local traffic will have access during the detour.

Motorists traveling along this section of SC 51 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes or the dedicated detour to avoid severe congestion on SC 51. To check traffic conditions on SC 51 and other major highways in South Carolina, visit SCDOT’s 511 Traveler Information System, www.511.org, or download the free app.

