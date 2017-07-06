Delays requested in harassment cases against former Horry County detective

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Court documents filed last week say attorneys involved in the cases of three women who claim to have been harassed by a former Horry County Police Department detective are asking for a delay in the proceedings.

Jane Doe 2, Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4 are the plaintiffs named in the cases included in the documents. Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 5 settled her case against the Horry County Police Department in late January and late May, respectively.

The order states depositions began in November but the plaintiffs have not deposed former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes, Thomas Delpercio, or expert Timothy Maher.

Mediation for all three cases is currently scheduled for July 19-21, and though all parties intent to proceed to mediation, if the defendants do not settle the case in mediation, the attorneys want more time.

The extra time would be devoted to completing depositions, naming experts, deposing experts and filing dispositive motions.

The attorneys argue they have made “remarkable progress” in the cases, but there are eight defendants and three plaintiffs involved and they need more time as they have to accommodate multiple attorney’s trial schedules and case loads.

“Plaintiffs deserve to have their stories heard. Likewise, these defendants deserve to fully explore the evidence against them stemming from plaintiff’s allegations and fully defend their professional and personal reputations,” the motion states.

The women named in the lawsuits allege not only harassment by former senior detective Troy Allen Large, but also say the department knew about the allegations and failed to do anything about it.