Georgetown County plans 60 road projects in 12 months

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Round two of repaving and road repair projects are set to begin in Georgetown County.

Officials say residents well see more than 60 road resurfacing projects completed over the next 12 months. The projects will be paid for by the one percent Capital Project Sales tax voters approved in 2014.

The project list includes well-traveled roads like Choppee Road, Poplar Avenue, North Street, Meeting Street, and a number more. The complete list has been published by county officials. The document also highlights the more than 40 road projects that were completed in 2016 during the first phase.

All projects are scheduled to be finished by June 30, 2018.

Crews will start paving work in mid-July for streets that don’t require concrete work. For roadways with concrete elements, such as sidewalks, driveways, and curbs, concrete work must be completed before paving can begin.

Crews will also begin concrete work in areas, including the City of Georgetown’s Historic District, in mid-July, said Kit Scott, resident construction engineer for the S.C. Department of Transportation’s office in Georgetown.

SCDOT is working closely with the county on the projects, county officials report. However, dates for completion of specific roadways within the plan are not available, as the order in which roads are completed is up to the contractor.

Contractors are allowed to complete paving in the order they deem most efficient, as long as the full project list is completed by the deadline, which is June 30 of next year.