Horry County rejects marina, campground project in Socastee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Planning Commission made a decision Thursday night’s whether it will move forward with a large development along the Intracoastal Waterway in Socastee.

The plan proposed to the county includes a marina, restaurants, homes, and campground sites to be built off of Highway 707 and Folly Road. People who live in the neighboring communities, however, aren’t happy about the potential development.

The planning commission rejected original plans back in March after Socastee community members filled the meeting in opposition to the project. Horry County leaders said there were too many issues for them to approve the plan.

Those same neighbors will fill Thursday night’s meeting space hoping for a second refusal.

“Our hope is to get another recommendation for a denial,” expresses Michelle McGee, co-owner, Folly Estates.

McGee opposes rezoning the 175 acres into a planned development district, noting that with RVs and tourist type destinations, her neighborhood will fill with transients, which is not what their community wants.

“It’s unfair of them to expect all the long term residents around here to be ok with bringing in transient people where we don’t know from week to week or even day to day whose in our front and back yards,” states McGee.

McGee is also worried about the extra traffic and noise right next to the neighborhood.

“This is not going to only impact Watergate Road and Folly Drive, this is going to impact anyone who drives up 707,” predicts McGee.“Their main access on and off 707 would create that much more traffic. With 95 acres of campgrounds, we’re talking about 500 RVs in this property. So if you can imagine 500 trying to come in and 500 trying to get out on 707 it’s just not going to work.”

McGee started a petition opposed to the development. It originally got 200 signatures, but has since grown.

“There are people on the other side of the waterway who are concerned about how this development is also going to impact them along the Burcale and Arrowhead side,” claims McGee.

News13 did attempt to reach the developer prior to the meeting, but he did not return those calls.

At the 5:30 meeting, the Folly Road project was not approved by the planning commission.