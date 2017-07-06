Horry County police swears in new officers

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill swore in two new officers Thursday and promoted several others.

The families of the officers cheered them on at the ML Brown building in Conway.

“Obviously it’s a challenge nation-wide recruiting law enforcement officers with the challenges that are going on, but we are pushing hard. We are trying to present ourselves as a professional agency, and hopefully it attracts some quality folks that want a career in law enforcement still,” said Deputy Chief Lance Winburn.

The department still works to fill more than ten vacant positions.

 

 

