Pelicans bats quieted in 3-0 loss to Buies Creek

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped their series finale to Buies Creek 3-0 on Thursday night at TicketReturn.com field.

Justin Steele got the start for Myrtle Beach. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up two earned runs.

Spencer Johnson drove in the first run of the game for Buies Creek with a solo homer in the second inning. The Astros scored again in the fourth. Alex De Goti hit an RBI single to give Buies Creek a 2-0 lead. The Astros added one more run in the 9th on a sac fly by Ryne Birk that made it 3-0.

Buies Creek starter Ryan Hartman shut down the Pelicans bats. He threw five scoreless innings. The Astros bullpen continued to dominate and helped complete the shutout.

The Pelicans next four-game series is on the road at Frederick. Friday night’s game against the Keys is set for 7:00 p.m.