Sumter County deputies seize 63 pounds of marijuana

By Published:

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter investigators seized about $180,000 worth of marijuana after getting a tip that a large amount of the drug was being brought to a specific location in the county.

Deputy Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says officials acting on the tip seized 63 pounds of marijuana.

Robert W. Hendrix, 59, and Marianne Hendrix, 61, of Dalzell were both charged with trafficking marijuana, 10 pounds or more but less than 100 pounds.

The charge is a class E Felony in South Carolina which carries a prison term of up to 10 years, plus a significant fine.

This is an ongoing investigation and other arrests and/or charges could be forthcoming.

 

