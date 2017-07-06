StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

The hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. The “Bermuda High” offshore will control,our weather into the weekend. This will bring hot and humid weather the next few days. Rain chances will stay low fro the next few days with a stray thunderstorm or two possible. A cold front will get close to the Carolinas on Sunday, but will not push through. We are not expecting a big cool down, but late day thunderstorms will become more numerous. The area of high pressure will weaken this weekend, and temperatures will be closer to normal next week. The chance for late day thunderstorms will continue each day through next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 75-76 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92-97.