9 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Florence County

WBTW News Staff Published:
All images courtesy of the Florence County Detention Center

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested nine people overnight Thursday and into Friday morning of prostitution related charges.

According to Major Mike Nunn, Florence County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division conducted an undercover prostitution operation in the area of U.S. 52 and I-95 in Florence County.

Below you will find a list of 8 of those arrested and their charges.

Omar Shereef Ahmed, 27 – Solicitation of prostitution

Darlene Christian Alfory, 20 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense

Tawanda LaShonda Barnett, 24 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense, Drugs/possession of marijuana – 1st offense

Zandria Jackson, 21 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense, Drugs/possession of marijuana – 1st offense

Elizabeth Barbara Peterkin, 18 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense

Daniel Steven Brown, 42 – Solicitation of prostitution

Tommy Nick Cholkes, 62 – Solicitation of prostitution

Kenyotta Isaiah, 41 – Solicitation of prostitution

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s