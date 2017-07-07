9 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested nine people overnight Thursday and into Friday morning of prostitution related charges.
According to Major Mike Nunn, Florence County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division conducted an undercover prostitution operation in the area of U.S. 52 and I-95 in Florence County.
Below you will find a list of 8 of those arrested and their charges.
Omar Shereef Ahmed, 27 – Solicitation of prostitution
Darlene Christian Alfory, 20 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense
Tawanda LaShonda Barnett, 24 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense, Drugs/possession of marijuana – 1st offense
Zandria Jackson, 21 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense, Drugs/possession of marijuana – 1st offense
Elizabeth Barbara Peterkin, 18 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense
Daniel Steven Brown, 42 – Solicitation of prostitution
Tommy Nick Cholkes, 62 – Solicitation of prostitution
Kenyotta Isaiah, 41 – Solicitation of prostitution