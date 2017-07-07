Around Town: Last Weekend to Visit “Ribbit The Exhibit” at Brookgreen Gardens

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – This is the last weekend for Brookgreen Gardens’ “Ribbit the Exhibit”. The wonderful frogs are headed to their next destination on Monday, so don’t miss your chance to see them!



“Ribbit The Exhibit” is a remarkable traveling collection of larger-than-life, copper frogs taking part in a variety of activities, including playing instruments, catching butterflies, and meditating on a lily pad. Sculpted by artist, J.A. Cobb, these captivating whimsical sculptures are on display until July 9, 2017 and are included in ga

rden admission.

Cool Summer Evenings

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday June 14 – August 11

Head out for dinner and stay for evening boat rides, live entertainment, and ‘just for kids’ activities when the gardens stay open until 9 p.m. The Pavilion Restaurant is open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. The Lowcountry Trail, The Zoo, and the Enchanted Storybook Forest, close at 7 p.m.

All entertainment is included in garden admission which is good for seven days! Boat rides are at 5, 6, and 7 pm. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children in addition to garden admission.

* Wednesday’s & Friday’s

– 7:00 pm: Music Under the Oaks on the Pavilion Lawn

* Thursday’s

– 5:00 pm Family games at the Lowcountry Center

– 5:30 pm Frog crafts & activities – at Wall LCC Auditorium

– 6:30 pm Storytelling by Ron Daise at Wall LCC Auditorium

– 5:00, 6:00 & 7:00 pm A Pirate Adventure at Brookgreen – A Special Creek Excursion

For a full concert lineup, visit brookgreen.org.