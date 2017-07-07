Florence K-Mart to close in early October

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Kmart is going to close in early October.

On July 7, Sears Holdings announced the closure of eight Sears and 35 K-Mart stores.

These stores were found to be unprofitable by the Sears Holdings company, according to the press release.

The Florence Kmart, located at 2011 Hoffmeyer Road, is on the list of stores to be closed. The Kmart is also the only store to close in the Palmetto State. The full list of all stores closing can be found here.

According to an email from Sears Holdings, associates that qualify will receive severance pay and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Sears or Kmart stores in the area.