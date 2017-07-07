Former Horry County detective offered plea deal

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A former Horry County detective accused of harassing women named in several lawsuits has been offered a plea deal.

Robert Kittle with the SC Attorney General’s Office says Troy Allen Large has until July 21 to either accept or reject the deal.

According to the attorney general’s office, Large has not yet made an official decision

If the matter goes to trial, the criminal case will be in Horry County. Kittle says a tentative court date of September 18, 2017 has been set.

Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson recused himself from the criminal cases against the former Horry County Police employees in January because he says he was too close to officers involved. The attorney general’s office is handling the criminal charges against Large, including six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of criminal sexual conduct.

The lawsuits against the police department allege Large either sexually assaulted, had inappropriate relations with, or acted inappropriately by using his position of power against the women. What’s more, the motion suggests the county knew about Large’s actions and did nothing to correct his behavior.