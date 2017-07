LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two people wanted for a liquor store burglary.

According the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened happened at location inside the city limits early Friday morning. An exact location was not released.

If you have any information about these subject’s please contact Investigator Renyard at the Lake City Police Department (843) 374-5411 ext. 505.