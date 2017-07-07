Savannah defeats Florence 5-3

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence RedWolves couldn’t complete a comeback Friday night against Savannah, losing 5-3 to the Bananas.

Savannah struck early. John Cassala drove in two runs with a double to give the Bananas a 2-0 lead in the first.

The Bananas added another run in the top of the fourth. LJ Talley hit an RBI single to make it 3-0 Savannah.

But Florence answered in the bottom half of the inning. Tyler Webb hit a sac fly to make it a 3-1 ballgame. The Bananas added another run in the 7th but Florence got two back in the bottom half of the inning to make it a 4-3 game. Savannah scored again in the 8th to go up 5-3 and the RedWolves could not rally after that.

The RedWolves are back in action Saturday at Lexington County. First pitch is 7 p.m.