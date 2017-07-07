StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

The hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure offshore will stay put through the weekend, keeping temperatures above normal. A weak cold front will approach the Carolinas tomorrow, but it will not move through. While it will not bring any relief to the heat and humidity, it will give us a better chance for scattered late day thunderstorms through the weekend. It will stay hot through Saturday with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The better rain chances will cut a few degrees off our afternoon temperatures Sunday, bringing our temperatures closer to normal. The chance for scattered late day thunderstorms will continue into next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs 95-97 inland, 92-94 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy w/a few storms possible. Lows 74-76 inland, 78 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92-97.