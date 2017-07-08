49th Annual Lumbee Homecoming moves into final day

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) -The 49th annual Lumbee homecoming continued on Main Street Saturday.

All week long events have been happening to celebrate Lumbee heritage. The event is made to showcase historic, social, and cultural contribution to the community of Robeson county. Some of the weeks events included 5k, golf tournaments and vendor fairs..

“It’s just a good time a lot of people leave, they leave Robeson county but they always seem to come home for this event,” said attendee, Michelle Locklear. ” You get to see a lot of folks you haven’t seen in a while, it’s great so if you haven’t been you’re missing out.” she added.

The event ended Saturday with a large fireworks display in downtown Pembroke.