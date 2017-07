SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is looking for a black Jeep Cherokee in connection with a trailer theft in Socastee.

The theft took place on June 29 around 1:45 am, according to an Horry County Police Department Facebook post.

The driver of the black Jeep Cherokee with a faded roof stole a utility trailer from Moss Creek Drive off Hwy 707.

If you see the vehicle or have any information, you are asked to contact the Horry County Police Department at (843)915-8477.