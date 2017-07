CONWAY (WBTW) – A Conway man was killed in a crash on Highway 544 Saturday evening.

According to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m.

The crash was one mile south of Myrtle Ridge Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.

Edge adds that the man died on scene of the crash.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

