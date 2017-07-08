More than 50 Lake City families forced to move from homes

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A group created by Lake City Council plans to force more than 50 families out of their homes.

People in the Wedgefield mobile home park got a letter telling them they have 60 days to move.

News13’s Kiahnna Patterson asked, she found out there’s nothing planned for the property.

Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker confirms this is the same area that had problems with gangs just about four months ago but he could not say if this is the reason people are being forced to leave the property.

Casandra Gilliard said if she had enough money to move she would have moved two years ago when a bullet hit her home.

“This whole right there is where the bullet entered,” said Gilliard. “The people that live over here never have problems.”

“It’s the outsiders that don’t live in the trailer park bring the problems,” added her neighbor Ronda McDowell.

Gillard and her neighborhood received a June 27th saying they have 60 days to move.

“Everybody over here is basically on a fixed income,” said Gillard. “For us to find land and move a mobile home within 60 days, it’s impossible. Also, there is not a lot of land in the area.”

“It’s just too much. It will take at least three thousand or four thousand dollars to get it straightened out,” said McDowell. “It’s very stressful and I don’t need this stress at my age.”

“We’re trying to build a better community but how do you just buy someone out and kick the people out. This is a community were people have lived for decades… there whole life. It’s no understanding to it,” said Dwayne Brown.

A report of sale document obtained by News13 says last month the Greater Lake City Community Development office purchased the foreclosed land for $75,000.

Spokesperson for the organization, Shane Prince said there are no plans for the property right now. He said they’ll decide after they clear the land and cut the grass.

“We’re doing projects all through town,” said Prince.

Prince did not say if the change is related to crime.

“Everything we do is for the betterment of Lake City,” he explained.

As for the 62 families in the mobile park, they hope the office allows them to stay or gives them an extension.

“We’ll just keep on searching and praying that god will answer our pray over here. I know he will,” said Sandra Hannah.

Prince said the office will help families move on by creating a list of rental and properties for sale in the area that list should be available next week.