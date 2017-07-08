NC Highway Patrol officer involved in fatal shooting of armed woman

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol tells CBS North Carolina that officials are investigating a Saturday morning, deadly officer-involved shooting in Johnston County on I-40 westbound.

Authorities say around 6:30 a.m., N.C. State Highway Patrol was responding to a single vehicle crash near mile marker 337. Once on scene, a trooper saw a woman lying on the interstate armed with a firearm.

As the trooper approached her, an armed confrontation began and the woman was injured, authorities say.

She was transported to Wake Medical Center where she died.

The identities of the woman and the trooper have not been released.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, as standard procedure.

The scene and investigation led to the shutdown of I-40 Westbound near Benson. Troopers have set up a detour at Exit 341, where drivers will take NC Highway 50/55 for 7 miles, then turn on NC Highway 96 to re-access I-40 Westbound.

The shooting remains under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.