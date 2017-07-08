Ripley’s Carolina Days are back

By Published:
(Source: Ripley's Aquarium Facebook Page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The ever popular Carolina Days are returning to the Ripley’s locations in Myrtle Beach starting Monday.

This promotion runs from July 10 to July 31.

Residents from North and South Carolina will only pay $10 for admission into any of the five Myrtle Beach Ripley’s locations. An ID from either state is all that is needed to qualify for the deal.

The five locations in Myrtle Beach include the Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach, the Moving 5-D theater, the Ripley’s Museum, the Haunted Adventure Laser Strike, and the Mirror Maze.

 

