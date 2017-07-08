Three injured in Gaffney nightclub shooting

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) — Gaffney police confirm three people were shot at Club Empire in Gaffney on Saturday morning.

Investigators cordoned off the area surrounding the night club on Birnie Street with tape and evidence markers, an extensive crime scene that spanned two city blocks.

Police said they were called to the scene for a shooting around 1:45 a.m.

Detective Lt. Ron Ramsey said the shooter(s) are from the surrounding area and appeared to have an ongoing problem with each other.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The mother of the club’s owner told 7News she was there when the shooting started.

“It was a shock, like a numbness trying to figure out — what is this? Why? Why would somebody be that cruel to want to start shooting like this? Not only that, they go way down the street here and start shooting like they’re shooting fireworks. It’s just awful. It’s sad,” said Cora Rodgers.

Rodgers went on to say, “Our hearts go out to all the victims.”

Rodgers said Club Empire has been open for three years.

