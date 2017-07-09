Body of Benedict College student found in pond after fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina college is mourning the death of a student whose body was found in a pond after he disappeared after a fight during the July 4th holiday.

Benedict College in Columbia said in a Facebook post that 22-year-old Jerell White was “a bright and talented young man.”

The college also tweeted saying “please join us in praying for the White family”.

Multiple media outlets report White’s body was found Saturday in a Lancaster County pound. He had last been seen early Wednesday at a party that deputies believe White left after a fight.

In surveillance video obtained by WSOC-TV, White is seen walking down a neighbor’s driveway, climbing over a fence and falling to the ground on the other side. He gets up and stumbles out of the view of the camera.

The sheriff says the pond is near that fence.