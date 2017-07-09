Chicago students need a plan for the future to graduate

By Published:

(WSPA) — High school students in Chicago may soon have to meet a new requirement before they earn a diploma.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is proposing student would have to show that they have some type of plan for the future. That includes acceptance letter to a college, joining the military or have some sort of job lined up. Emanuel say the rule is part of the city’s effort to provide access to higher education.

The new rules could start with this year’s freshman class. Chicago would be the first to adopt a requirement like this.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s