Disagreement on county school resource officers leads to reassignment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Horry County will have 11 more officers on the streets after the county and the schools didn’t agree on which should pay for school resource officers.

The Sun-News of Myrtle Beach reports that officers who once patrolled the schools during the academic year have been reassigned because the school district voted to use private security.

Horry County police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said two school resource officers were promoted to the detective unit and one resigned.

Horry County police Chief Joe Hill says officers were terminated. He says Horry County now has 83 patrol officers filling 84 patrol positions. That number doesn’t include corporals or sergeants, who also answer calls.

