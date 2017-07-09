Florence hosts ‘SHB hair show and expo’

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – In Florence Sunday dozens attended the SHB hair show and expo. The event included lessons in hair care, and marketing for entrepreneurs.

Within the event, there were vendors selling hair and beauty products , as well as a showcase of different hair and outfit styles. Organizers tell us this event is great for networking and education.

“The most important part of the show is the education, so we had free educational classes included with admission,” said show organizer, Shaneka Hammond Brown. “We also had a space where you could be in the vendor hall, and actually watch stylist and barbers on stage showcasing their latest talents ”

And in the future SHB plans on hosting A barber show as well as another hair expo.