Horry County Police offers closer look into police beat with Tweets

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is ramping up thier social media presence with a new Twitter campaign.

In a movie-like trailer video on the department’s Facebook page, Horry County introduces “Tweets from the HCPD Beat”.

These tweets will be sent out by one officer during their eight hour shift on Saturday, July 15. Officer Heath Resinger is the first officer to be a part of this, and will be tweeting from the Central Precinct.

This is an exclusive Twitter event from the Horry County Police Department.

Click here to follow Horry County Police on Twitter.