Lake city church celebrates 100 year anniversary

By Published:

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Sunday in Lake city, Church and community members gathered together to celebrate the 100 year mark of Mt. Clair missionary Baptist church.

During the celebration there were several musical selections. The church also received special recognition from Lake city mayor, Lovith Anderson jr. We spoke to the to the church pastor who says the members are a part of the driving force behind the churches success.

“In 1917 the church was established, right in the home of some other former members. We are so grateful to be able to say we’ve held on for 100 years, this is a major milestone,” said Mt Clair missionary Baptist church, Pastor Reginald Elmore.

And in the 100 years the church has been active, there have only been 6 different pastors, with one of them serving for over 40 years.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s