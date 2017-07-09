Woman charged for deadly Horry County stabbing

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – One person has been charged after a man died following a stabbing Friday.

Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson says 32-year-old Donnielle Matthews Green of Covington, Georgia will be charged for the stabbing on July 7. Green is currently being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center and charges are pending.

The report from Horry County police says officers began the investigation after they were approached by hospital security and told there was a male victim suffering from a stab wound in the ER and a woman with the victim was being uncooperative.

Police note in the incident report that the woman was belligerent and disrespectful and possibly highly intoxicated. The woman did tell police that they were at Thee Doll House before they went to a nearby gas station where the man came back to the car with a stab wound. The woman then drove the victim to the hospital, the report confirms.

The woman also told officers “the victim knows who stabbed him but he would never tell me who did it,” according to the report.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 35-year-old Dennis Green was taken to McLeod Seacoast ER between 5 and 6 a.m. Friday with traumatic stab wounds. He was then taken to Grand Strand Medical Center were he died from his injuries at 1:25 p.m., Willard said.