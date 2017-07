HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man has died after a stabbing Friday.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 35-year-old Dennis Green was taken to Seacoast ED between 5:00 and 6:00 a.m. Friday with traumatic stab wounds.

He was then taken to Grand Strand Medical Center were he died from his injuries at 1:25 p.m., Willard said.

Horry County Police are investigating.