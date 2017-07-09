Orangutan briefly escapes enclosure at Greenville Zoo

(video from Emilie Snyder)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Officials with the Greenville Zoo say a male orangutan was able to escape his enclosure for around 10 minutes.

According to administrator Jeff Bullock, the orangutan found a weak spot in the wire that holds the netting together on the enclosure.

The park was put into lockdown and guests were moved to safe areas during the brief escape, however zoo officials say the orangutan never left the top of the exhibit.

After staff put the orangutan back into the exhibit, they used padlocks to secure the hole.

The zoo says contractors will be called in to make repairs and check for other weak spots in the enclosure.

The orangutans have been moved out of the public exhibit for the day.