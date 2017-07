CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A pedestrian has died after being struck in Conway Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on US-701 near SC-22 in Horry County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian was struck by a 2012 Mazda traveling north bound.

SCHP is continuing to investigate.