Arrest made in Aynor shooting that killed 16-year-old

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police confirm they have arrested one person in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Aynor over the weekend.

According to department spokesperson Krystal Dotson, officers arrested 47-year-old Michael Williamson, of Aynor, in connection with the death. Dotson says the charges are still pending.

Horry County police stated on Twitter Sunday morning at 9:01 a.m. that officers are investigating the shooting that occurred on Good Luck Road in Aynor, but did not specify exactly what time the shooting occurred or what may have led to the deadly crime.

UPDATE: 1 person arrested. Name & charges after warrants have been served.

Later, officials announced they were called to the hospital Sunday at 9 a.m. after a male victim arrived with a gunshot wound. Over the course of the investigation, investigators learned a fight took place on Good Luck Road and shots were fired.

The Horry County Coroner’s office identified the victim as 16-year-old Spencer Prince of Loris. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirms Prince died at Grand Strand Hospital after being shot Sunday morning.