AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Aynor.

The Horry County Police Department tweeted about the incident, saying they are investigating the shooting, and will provide more details as they become available.

The shooting happened on Good Luck Road.

The Horry County Corner’s office identified the 16-year-old as Spencer Prince, of Loris. Prince died this morning at Grand Strand Hospital.

Horry County police are continuing to investigate.

WBTW is working to learn more.