Work can finish on 24-bedroom NC Outer Banks house, judge rules

By Published:
Google map image of the massive home. (WNCN)

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — A New England woman has won a court case allowing her to complete work on her 24-bedroom rental home along North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The large house (top) compared to others in a Google maps image. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports that a judge ruled last in favor of Elizabeth LeTendre of Needham Heights, Massachusetts.

A Currituck County judge told the county to rescind both a stop-work order issued in September 2016 and a February notice of violation.

LeTendre says the $4.6 million house located north of Corolla is a single-family home, which neighbors have contested.

Judge Walter Godwin said the house is 95 percent complete and that the county must issue all approvals once it’s finished.

County Commission Chairman Bobby Hanig says he’s unsure how Godwin could overrule the state Court of Appeals, which also issued a stop-work order.

