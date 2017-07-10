Body located in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says

Related Coverage Robeson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

FAIRMONT, NC – According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Fairmont community.

Sheriff Kenneth Sealey confirms crews searching for a man reported missing last week located the body around 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area near Pleasant Hope Road.

Tomase Jermaine Bristow was reported missing Wednesday and was last seen on Horne Camp Road and Fairgrove Road. Crews first began searching by land and by air Thursday and the search effort was launched again Monday.

Officials have not released the identity of the person found or how they died.

The body will be taken for an autopsy, the sheriff says.