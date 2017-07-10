Chick-fil-A offers free food to cow-like customers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Chick-fil-A continues the Cow Appreciation Day tradition by giving out free food, but you have to fit the part.

Chick-fil-A Restaurants will celebrate its annual Cow Appreciation Day event on Tuesday by offering a free entrée to any guest who visits the restaurant dressed as a cow. This year, the restaurant chain is adding an opportunity for fans to thank the cows directly.

“This year, let’s celebrate the true meaning of #CowAppreciationDay by showing the cows how thankful we are all day long, not only by dressing up like them, but also by telling them how much we love them!” the restaurant chain declares on its Facebook page.

If you and your family want to send the Chick-fil-A cows a special message, hashtag it #CowAppreciationDay and message the restaurant.

The chain gives a few reminders for participants who want to chow down on some free chicken:

Wear anything cow-like and receive your free entrée from opening until 7pm.

Breakfast items may not be served at all locations.

Salads are excluded from this offer.

To participate, orders must be placed at the register.

One free breakfast, lunch or dinner entrée per person for anyone dressed cow-like.

Don’t forget to share your best photos and why you love the Cows using #CowAppreciationDay