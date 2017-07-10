Former Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark McBride announces plans to run again

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Former Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark McBride will run for the office again in 2017.

“The fact of the matter is, for the last 26 years, my desire has always been for the City of Myrtle Beach, and I just want to end that speculation tonight and say I’m going to seek the office of mayor again for the City of Myrtle Beach,” announces McBride.

McBride announced on Facebook Sunday night that he will seek the mayoral position and posted a video under the hashtag #MBPublicSafetyFirst. The video is only 53 seconds long, but McBride makes his position clear on where the focus should be for the city’s next mayor.

“We have three issues that are facing us,” states McBride. “That’s public safety, public safety, and public safety. There’s a simple solution I’ve been offering for the last two years. There’s $10 million to hire 100 new officers, pay raises, and more help for Memorial Day.”

McBride served as Myrtle Beach’s mayor for two terms, losing the position to current Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes in 2005.

The former mayor attempted to gain a seat on Myrtle Beach City Council in 2015, but was not one of the top three vote-getters in that race.

“I ask for your support,” McBride says at the closure of his announcement video. “Reach out to me. Get in touch. Leave me a message. I’m looking forward to November 7. Thank you.”