Horry County police make arrest in July shooting on Wayside Rd

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Nearly three months after a shooting in the Conway area, Horry County police say they have charged a man with attempted murder.

Kevin Daniel Fayson, 28, of Baltimore, Maryland was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and manufacturing/ possessing a controlled substance.

A tweet from the Horry County Police Department says detectives were on their way to a shooting on Wayside Road around 8 p.m Monday, July 10.

A second tweet confirmed that one victim was taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting.

Officials have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries.

According to a report, the person who was shot was sitting on their porch when the suspect came from around the corner of the house and began shooting. Two other victims watched the incident unfold and told police the suspect fled in a white Lexus.

The day after the shooting, police posted a message about the shooting on their Facebook page.

Initially, investigators mentioned the entire incident happened outside of the home but much later in the evening, officers obtained a search warrant because they believed there was evidence in the home. According to the post, while blood and a gun were found in the home, the blood was from the victim trying to “render aid to himself” and the weapon is not involved in the shooting.