1 taken to hospital following shooting in Conway, police say

Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting in the Conway area Monday night.

A tweet from the Horry County Police Department says detectives were on their way to a shooting on Wayside Drive around 8 p.m Monday.

A second tweet confirmed that one victim was taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting.

Officials have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries or what led up to the incident.

According to the department, detectives do not yet have any suspect information.

