Myrtle Beach City Council wants to prevent loiterers, large crowds on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach city leaders will discuss another measure to keep Ocean Boulevard crime-free on Tuesday. They want to crack down on loiterers and large crowds.

“We want to make sure people who are in an area where the public is, are there for the right reasons,” said Myrtle Beach City Spokesperson Mark Kruea. City council will talk about a new ordinance that would prohibit loitering, crowding and blocking public pathways. “It’s part of our ongoing efforts to make sure particularly the Ocean Boulevard experience, but other parts of Myrtle Beach too, are safe and welcoming to folks.”

The city introduced several new safety measures after video of a shooting on Ocean Boulevard made national news. Kruea said this new ordinance would help prevent those sorts of incidents by breaking up large crowds before trouble starts. “All of those things, the curfew, the barricades were a temporary measure – those safety measures go hand in hand, preventing some of the congregational problems that we’ve seen,” said Kruea.

“All of those things, the curfew, the barricades were a temporary measure. Those safety measures go hand in hand, preventing some of the congregational problems that we’ve seen,” explains Kruea.

The city already has anti-loitering policies in place, but Kruea says the new ordinance expands where loitering prohibited, including restaurants, parking garages, and schools. “It gives the public some idea, some protection that in this parking garage, I shouldn’t, I hope, I shouldn’t find people loitering around with no purpose for being in that parking garage,” he said.

“It gives the public some idea, some protection that in this parking garage, I shouldn’t, I hope, I shouldn’t find people loitering around with no purpose for being in that parking garage,” predicts Kruea.

Violators could face a fine or up to 30 days in jail. “We want to make sure there are not folks waiting around for purposes that would not be good,” said Kruea.

“We want to make sure there are not folks waiting around for purposes that would not be good,” said Kruea.

City Council will discuss the ordinance for the first time at 2 p.m. on Tuesday during the regularly scheduled city council meeting at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center. The complete city council meeting agenda is available online.