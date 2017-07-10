NC police say car theft suspects may be from Robeson County area

WHITE LAKE, NC (WBTW) – Police in White Lake believe two people accused of stealing a car may be from the Robeson County area.

White Lake police are investigating after someone stole a car from Goldstons Beach Saturday. Investigators say the victim laid down a piece of clothing that had their car keys in a pocket next to them while they played arcade games with their family. Video surveillance shows a woman taking the keys from the pocket, walking to the parking lot, locating the car with the key fob, entering the vehicle and quickly driving away.

The press release from police describes the suspect as a Native American female wearing white shorts and a black tank top. The suspect was also with another woman wearing white glasses and a black tank top with skulls on it and baggy blue jeans and three small children.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Mike Salmon at 910-862-4057.