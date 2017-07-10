North Myrtle Beach fire crews save 3 pets from kitchen fire

Published:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach crews were able to rescue three pets after responding to a fire at a home Monday afternoon.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain says no one was home when the kitchen fire broke out at North Myrtle Beach Golf and Tennis. The fire was controlled by a sprinkler system, but first responders saved two cats and a dog from the home.

Chief Spain says the unit sustained smoke and water damage where the fire originated, and the unit below also suffered water damage.

